Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Capitalization Achieves $303.28 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $303.28 million and $18.79 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0495 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00059417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00038310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00020341 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,123,159,841 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

