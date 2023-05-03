Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Down 5.9% This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $296.98 million and $6.55 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00058576 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00038361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00020048 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001161 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,122,568,296 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.