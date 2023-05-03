Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 3.5 %

TRI stock traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.24. 199,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,853. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $133.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.91 and a 200-day moving average of $118.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.362 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 199.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

