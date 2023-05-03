Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Increased to C$185.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TRI stock traded down C$6.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$171.39. The company had a trading volume of 275,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,865. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$172.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$160.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$119.23 and a twelve month high of C$180.93.

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.13. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 4.5787715 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

