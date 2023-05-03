Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $37.79 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,501 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $37,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $279.40. 11,646,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,178,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $290.58.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $270.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

