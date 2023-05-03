Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Makes New $41.25 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 342,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.85. 4,709,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,950,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $244.92. The company has a market cap of $621.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,306 shares of company stock valued at $12,467,901 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

