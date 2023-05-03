Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases 70,272 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,455,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,272 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 2.3% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Enbridge worth $135,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 228,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 51,730 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,729,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,591,000 after acquiring an additional 695,423 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.91. The stock had a trading volume of 652,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,057. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.