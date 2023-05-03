Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $45,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Price Performance

YUMC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.73. The company had a trading volume of 995,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.62 and a 200 day moving average of $57.27. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 49.52%.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

