Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 6,848 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.41. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

