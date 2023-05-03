Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 79 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $213.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.