Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 80 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $6,399,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.7 %

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $916.81.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $936.52 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $937.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $855.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $833.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

