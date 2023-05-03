Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.27.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $311.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.30. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $291.00 and a 12-month high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.32%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading

