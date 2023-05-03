Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 4,931 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $90.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.59. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $106.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

