Thryv (THRY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Thryv has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $279.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.77 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, analysts expect Thryv to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

THRY stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.95. Thryv has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THRY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thryv from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Thryv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Thryv by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Thryv by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Thryv by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

