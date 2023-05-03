Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.75

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69.
About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.
