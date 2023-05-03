TNC Coin Self Reported Market Cap Tops $612.41 Million (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. TNC Coin has a market capitalization of $612.41 million and approximately $65,422.09 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TNC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About TNC Coin

TNC Coin’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.10459366 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $68,672.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

