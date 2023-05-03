Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CFO Sells $35,315.28 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $35,315.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,774.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Elena Gomez sold 10,293 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $181,053.87.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOST traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,977,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,510. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.74. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Toast by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762,023 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Toast by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 844.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,801,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

