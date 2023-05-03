Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CFO Sells $35,315.28 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOSTGet Rating) CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $35,315.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,774.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 4th, Elena Gomez sold 10,293 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $181,053.87.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOST traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,977,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,510. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.74. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11.

Toast (NYSE:TOSTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Toast by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762,023 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Toast by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 844.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,801,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

