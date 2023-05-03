Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) COO Aman Narang Sells 5,495 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) COO Aman Narang sold 5,495 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $97,865.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,734,743 shares in the company, valued at $30,895,772.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Aman Narang sold 548 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $9,639.32.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,654,400.00.

Toast stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,977,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,510. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after buying an additional 5,232,858 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,658 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 85.1% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,873,000 after buying an additional 6,762,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Toast by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,806,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,681,000 after purchasing an additional 472,385 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

