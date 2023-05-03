Tompkins Financial Co. (TMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 8th

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th.

Tompkins Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 36 years. Tompkins Financial has a payout ratio of 47.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tompkins Financial to earn $5.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Shares of TMP stock opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $801.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.62. Tompkins Financial has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average is $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 1,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.38 per share, with a total value of $100,029.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,196 shares in the company, valued at $467,054.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,792,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

