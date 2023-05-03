Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 736,770 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 736,770 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.17% of Micron Technology worth $93,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Micron Technology stock opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $75.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.