Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 49,118 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $72,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $177.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $152.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.93. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

