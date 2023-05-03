Toronto Dominion Bank Has $91.93 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,327 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $91,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 590.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 2.2 %

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LMT opened at $458.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $478.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.17. The company has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

