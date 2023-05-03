Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $97.48 Million in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 595,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,480,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 1.43% of Avis Budget Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.71.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

CAR opened at $171.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.08. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.83 and a 1 year high of $307.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.32.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 395.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 29.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group

In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,573.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,573.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avis Budget Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.