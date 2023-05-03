TPG Pace Beneficial II (NYSE:YTPG) Shares Down 0.1%

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. 12,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 182,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial II alerts:

Institutional Trading of TPG Pace Beneficial II

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 536.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,184,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,809 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 4th quarter worth $19,504,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 4th quarter worth $16,147,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 3rd quarter worth $8,802,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 3rd quarter worth $8,616,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.