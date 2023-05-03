Traders Buy High Volume of Camping World Call Options (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 5,488 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 60% compared to the typical volume of 3,423 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWH. KeyCorp began coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWH traded up $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,928,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.55. Camping World has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camping World will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter valued at $783,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Camping World by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC raised its position in Camping World by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 141,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Camping World by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter valued at $9,267,000. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile

Get Rating

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Featured Stories

