Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Up 6.7%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.14. Approximately 81,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 394,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Down 5.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.71. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.99 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Insider Transactions at Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 54.51% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James T. Treace sold 37,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $803,786.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 974,125 shares in the company, valued at $20,982,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Daniel E. Owens sold 6,250 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $142,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,003.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $803,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 974,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,982,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 434,002 shares of company stock worth $10,340,698. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

