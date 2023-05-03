Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.14. Approximately 81,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 394,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -31.99 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.51%. The company had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,199,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,031,787.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,199,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,031,787.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Hair sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $25,386.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,755.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,002 shares of company stock worth $10,340,698 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

