Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 408,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,880,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

BALL stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $52.80. The company had a trading volume of 399,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,644. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $83.22.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

