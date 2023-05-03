Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for about 1.2% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $38,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

ASML Trading Up 0.4 %

ASML Profile

ASML traded up $2.69 on Wednesday, hitting $636.74. The company had a trading volume of 221,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,167. The company has a market cap of $251.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $698.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $637.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $603.79.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Further Reading

