Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $19.06 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Aptiv worth $19,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Aptiv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.31. The stock had a trading volume of 572,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,456. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.20 and its 200 day moving average is $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Activity

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,979. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on APTV shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.