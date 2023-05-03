Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 7,074 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,074 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ecolab worth $27,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,185,126,000 after purchasing an additional 149,219 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Ecolab by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,746,000 after acquiring an additional 157,091 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,930,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,188,000 after acquiring an additional 102,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Ecolab by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,496,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,393,000 after acquiring an additional 356,203 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.60. The stock had a trading volume of 735,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.28 and its 200 day moving average is $154.02. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $179.77.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.