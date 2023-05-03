Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $16,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,101. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $124.74 and a twelve month high of $222.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

