Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.52-2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.835-3.935 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion. Trimble also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.55-0.61 EPS.

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.09. 258,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. Trimble has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $72.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.49.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.29 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

TRMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Northcoast Research lowered Trimble from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $851,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $1,594,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $1,500,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 86,928.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Articles

