TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 277 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,676 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $94.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $96.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.81%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.