TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Dollar General by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,383,000 after acquiring an additional 34,284 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in Dollar General by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Dollar General by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 351,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,450,000 after acquiring an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock opened at $220.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.88.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.82.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

