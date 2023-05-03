TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $95.16. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average of $82.29.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

