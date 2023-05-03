Trupanion (TRUP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trupanion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Trupanion Trading Down 6.7 %
Shares of TRUP opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,899,000 after acquiring an additional 57,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,445,000 after acquiring an additional 120,718 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,099,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,035,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,218,000 after acquiring an additional 41,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,159,000 after acquiring an additional 34,787 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TRUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Trupanion from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Trupanion from $109.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.70.
About Trupanion
Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.
Read More
