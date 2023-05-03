TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.38-$2.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.46-$2.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion. TTEC also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.40-$0.53 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded TTEC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.71.

TTEC Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TTEC stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 321,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,526. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.47. TTEC has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $77.11. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

TTEC Announces Dividend

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $658.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.78 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.22%. Research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTEC

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 61.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 702.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 147.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

