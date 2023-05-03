TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $544.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.48 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. TTM Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $0.17-0.23 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.17-$0.23 EPS.

TTM Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.42. 827,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,315. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $116,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,122.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 33,740 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.