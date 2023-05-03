TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.52 million. TTM Technologies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.17-$0.23 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTMI. StockNews.com began coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded TTM Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTMI traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. 176,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.48. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $617.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $116,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,122.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 33,740 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

Featured Articles

