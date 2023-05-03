Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,757 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.94.

NYSE UBER opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.95. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

