Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.86. The company had a trading volume of 38,103,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,538,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

