UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $4.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,718. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $99.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.48.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $392,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $839,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,845 shares in the company, valued at $31,952,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,591 shares of company stock worth $7,106,975. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 550.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 87.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in UFP Industries by 78.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

