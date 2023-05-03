UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Buys New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,359 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,746,000. QUALCOMM accounts for 4.0% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $114.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,594,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,208,803. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.87 and a 200 day moving average of $120.66. The stock has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

