UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Buys Shares of 550,924 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 550,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,952,000. Trip.com Group makes up about 11.3% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,466,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.29 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $40.17.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. CLSA boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

