UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Buys Shares of 77,647 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 77,647 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,347,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 6.8% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in NVIDIA by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 30,792 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $11,310,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,501 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $37,793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 708.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $278.88. 17,806,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,254,352. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $290.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

