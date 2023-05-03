Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Reduced by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,540 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 3.5% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $42,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.40. The stock had a trading volume of 194,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,611. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.63. The firm has a market cap of $120.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

