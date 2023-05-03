United Parcel Service, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.62 (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

United Parcel Service has increased its dividend by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. United Parcel Service has a dividend payout ratio of 54.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $11.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,823,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

See Also

