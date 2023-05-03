UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Trimmed by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,679 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 140,974 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 6.2% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $210,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $495.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $486.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $461.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

