UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,866 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $135,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,299,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 426,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $225,867,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,934 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $3.17 on Wednesday, reaching $490.22. The company had a trading volume of 473,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,628. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $486.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

